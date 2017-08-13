Charities given flights to visit amusement park

YOUNG people who use the services of three local charities will have the trip of a lifetime visit to a Hampshire amusement park.

Blue Islands has teamed up with Wigwam Support Group, The Youth Commission for Guernsey and Alderney and The Hub on the initiative.

They will visit Paultons Park which was recently voted the UK’s best-rated amusement park for the second year running in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards.

It is the home of Peppa Pig World and Lost Kingdom and has more than 70 rides.

Wigwam Support Group operations manager Andy Graham said it was an unexpected and very welcome bonus to its calendar.

It had decided to invite members who may not otherwise have the opportunity to enjoy an off-island experience.

Wigwam was a local charity providing friendship, support and advice to families of children and young people with additional needs.