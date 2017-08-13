Storm over a teacup as bride forced to move wedding venue

A BRIDE-TO-BE had her wedding plans thrown into turmoil five weeks before her big day, after discovering that a children’s teacup ride was going to be in the middle of her perfect wedding venue.

Beckie Smith, 25, got engaged to her partner Jono Bailey last May and they started planning their wedding in June 2016, with the big day due to be held in mid-September this year.

They quickly decided that a quiet corner of Sausmarez Manor would be the perfect site for their ceremony.

‘The garden is beautiful and it’s also convenient, because we have some people coming from Herm,’ she said.

‘It is a really good location and we also come here regularly for the Farmers’ Market every Saturday.’

The couple will get married at the Greffe and then planned to have a humanist ceremony in the

garden.

But Miss Smith got a nasty shock when she discovered the children’s ride, which is half on the lawn and half on the third car park – right in the middle of where she was going to hold her wedding – would still be there in mid-September.

Peter de Sausmarez from Sausmarez Manor said the teacup ride location had been chosen as it was the most convenient place to have it.

‘We’ve never had a wedding there before,’ he said.

‘But she [Miss Smith] wanted the cheapest spot.’

He said he did not wish to comment further on the

situation.