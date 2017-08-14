Footpath through Les Cotils is officially opened

A FOOTPATH through Les Cotils 12-acre grounds was officially opened yesterday.

The site is owned by David and Jane Swiffen and is run by a charitable trust.

The Swiffen’s took on the site in 1995 and they officially opened the new footpath.

‘When we first came here the free tree scheme was available, so we got a lot of trees planted,’ Mr Swiffen said.

‘There was a mix of alders, ash and oaks, and from there it has been community service [team], who have been working here for more than six years.

‘They come in to help and clear things and then last year they did the path.’

Mr Swiffen said they were really pleased with the path.

‘When the convent was here, people were quite shy to come in,’ he said.

‘But now we want people to come in and this will allow them to enjoy the site.

‘It is a woodland walk, which is serene, with lovely views.’