Asperger’s sufferer devises 52-mile cycle challenge for Autism Guernsey

A WOMAN with asperger’s wanted to do something to help the charity that had given her so much support.

So she decided to organise a charity cycle ride.

Sandra Robilliard has dealt with mental illness throughout her adult life, but was only finally diagnosed with asperger syndrome when she was 52.

She said the support Autism Guernsey had given her had been invaluable, so she wanted to give something back.

That led to the idea of a 52-mile ride.

‘It’s brilliant,’ she said at the start of the event, as dozens of cyclists arrived at the Aquarium to get under way.

‘It’s a bit scary to be doing it with so many people.

‘As well as raising funds, it’s also about raising awareness.

‘We want people to know more about autism and some of the challenges there are, but also about the positives.’

The 52-mile route criss-crossed the island to spell out the word ‘autism’. The route took in every parish and included the Aquarium, the Underground Hospital, Table des Pions, Icart Point, Saline Bay and the Model Yacht Pond.

Around 60 people turned out for the event.