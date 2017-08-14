Circus Starlight bows out

THE curtain has fallen on the last Circus Starlight performance at L’Eree.

The circus, which was organised by Gill Valler, has been held in Guernsey every summer since 1989.

But she decided this summer would be the last season and the final shows were held yesterday.

Around 30 shows have been held over the last three weeks, with clowns and acrobats.

‘Today has been very good,’ she said.

‘Some days have been good and some days bad. But everyone seems to have enjoyed it.’