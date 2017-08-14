Kids’ fancy dress aims to impress

A DOG show and a fancy dress competition drew the crowds to the South Show on Saturday afternoon.

It was the second day of the community event, which aims to showcase the produce from people in Town, St Martin’s, St Andrew’s and Forest.

But the event at the Professor Shaw Community Centre was also about the outdoor activities.

Lots of children took part in the fancy dress competition, including nine-year-old twins Matthew and Grace Girard.

Matthew dressed as a wizard, while his sister was a scarecrow.

The costumes were made by their mum Sarah.

‘I already had this hat, which I thought looked good for a scarecrow and it went from there,’ she said.

‘We always take part every year.’

The West Show begins at the former L’Eree Aerodrome on Wednesday.