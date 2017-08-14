Priaulx Library acquires 19th century Guernsey passport auctioned in the UK

A 19th century Guernsey passport has been acquired by the Priaulx Library after being spotted for sale in a UK auction.

Acting chief librarian Sue Laker said that while the library monitors local auctions regularly for items of interest, it was a member of the Friends group who saw the passport on a UK auction house website.

To help the library secure it, the Friend gave a donation which meant that when it came up for auction online and there were no other bids, the library paid £60.

‘The library could not have afforded close to £100,’ Miss Laker said.

The passport was issued on 6 June, 1846 at Government House, and was a permit for a Miss Robert, accompanied by a Miss Thoume, to land in France.

The back of the passport is endorsed by the French Ministere de l’Interieur.

Miss Laker said it is in fine condition and will be stored in the Priaulx Library’s strong room, but may be viewed on request.