Vote for your Pride of Guernsey heroes

HELP us find the Pride of Guernsey 2017 by casting your votes for your favourite nominees.

Our search for deserving islanders for each of the 12 categories has brought in floods of nominations, with candidates for Teacher of the Year again topping the poll as they did in 2016, our inaugural awards. Click here to view all the nominees again Nominees

We have also seen scores of entries rolling in for the other 11 accolades too, including Emergency Hero, Neighbour, Carer, Parish Champion, Parent/s, Grandparent/s, Angel (aimed at health workers), Arts Contribution of the Year, Welcome of the Year, Young Achiever and Overcoming Adversity. All of the nominees appeared in the newspaper yesterday in a special supplement to remind readers of who has been put forward. You can vote for your favourites in any or all of the 12 categories – but you can only cast one vote per nominee.

Our prideofguernsey.com website – which also features every candidate – is taking votes from 10am, or you can use one of the special forms appearing in the paper. Only original forms will be accepted. Every vote counts and will help us to find the top three most popular islanders for each award who will go forward to the final – an ‘Oscars-style’ ceremony held at a transformed Guernsey Press headquarters on 7 October presented by Carl Ward and featuring our special guest hosts Jo and Andy Priaulx.

Once public voting closes, at midnight on Sunday 27 August, independent judges, which will include our 12 Pride of Guernsey award partners, will select the winners for each accolade from the top three finalists in each category. Those winners will be announced on awards night, about which we will be revealing more soon. They will also receive a prize of their choice worth £1,000.

Guernsey Press deputy editor Suzanne Heneghan said the newspaper had been delighted at the scale of nominations once again this year, with islanders keen to celebrate those heroes among us doing extraordinary things every day. ‘Last year we were amazed at the response and year two has been just the same.

'Clearly, there are many people out there that want to give their nominees a special public thank you and we are delighted to help them do just that. ‘Without the Pride of Guernsey Awards, all of their stories would not be heard and their help and support would go largely unrecognised.

‘It is wonderful that the island has got behind this important initiative so strongly. Every vote counts and we are looking forward to finding out who the public think should be our Pride of Guernsey finalists this year.’

Our award partners: Rossborough, Butterfield, Specsavers, CI Co-operative Society, Swoffers, Moonpig, Ravenscroft, OCS, Cimandis Foodservice, Close Finance, The Christies Group and Garenne.