Apprenticeships under review

A REVIEW of Guernsey’s apprenticeship scheme is under way.

College of Further Education principal Louise Misselke said that the college is looking at how it can expand the apprenticeship scheme into other areas of the economy. (Picture by Adrian Miller, 19044130)

College of Further Education principal Louise Misselke said it was looking to see how it operated the scheme and if the relationship with employers works successfully.

‘We’re also looking at how we can expand it into other areas of the economy,’ she said.

It comes after a PwC benchmarking review into Education, Sport & Culture said the college should review the terms of the apprenticeship grant and course fees given to and charged to local employers.

The PwC report said the apprenticeship grant, which costs £474,000, should be reviewed to align with UK practices where the ‘ability to pay’ by employers is assessed before the grant is paid.

‘Such mechanisms should be deployed locally and include restricting the number of apprentices on the scheme per company,’ the review said.

