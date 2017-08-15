CT Plus take action after bus driver jumps queue

CT Plus is taking internal action after an astonished car driver posted pictures online of one of its buses overtaking a long line of cars which were waiting at L’Ancresse crossroads.

It happened at about 11.45 on Sunday morning, and Jamie Rive and his partner Kirsty had just come from Chouet and were waiting at the junction of Mont Cuet Road with L’Ancresse Road.

There were a lot of cars waiting to emerge from Les Clotures Road, said Mr Rive.

‘We noticed a reasonably long queue of traffic of around 15-20 vehicles stacked up behind a learner driver who was clearly very new to driving,’ he said. ‘Then Kirsty says to me: “What is that bus doing?”.’

The couple sat and watched as the bus pulled out from near the back of the queue and overtook the line of waiting vehicles to get to the junction.

Mr Rive said it passed at least 10 cars, and as it approached the junction cars turning into Les Clotures Road were forced to reverse to allow the bus through.

On reaching the junction it turned right and headed towards Pembroke, said Mr Rive.

He said that after the bus went by, some other drivers decided to seize the opportunity and pulled out of the queue to follow it and that led to another waiting motorist to get out of his car to remonstrate with one of the opportunists.