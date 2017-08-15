I may go if States don’t back us, says Ferbrache

FORWARD-THINKING projects such as the harbour redevelopment should get under way ‘sooner rather than later’, according to the Economic Development president, as he warned he could quit the post if the States failed to back his committee.

Economic Development is set to report to the States at the end of the year about its ‘direction of travel’ on work streams across its mandate.

This includes reviewing how to improve air and sea links, encourage growth in the economy, stimulate construction activity and investigating whether the new population law works for all sectors.

Committee president Deputy Peter Ferbrache said the States would have to decide whether it backed his committee’s vision for the future.

If not, he said he would consider stepping aside and asking the States to nominate a successor.

However, he said this would only be the case if proposals such as a runway extension ‘are not given proper consideration’.

‘We will go to the States with a green paper on 13 December that will be about a wide variety of issues,’ he said.