Licensing scheme for outdoor activity firms in the pipeline

A NEW licensing scheme could be used to manage how outdoor activity companies use coastal locations.

The idea was revealed in a planning approval for Outdoor Guernsey to store kayaks at Cobo’s car park and utilise some of the grassland for its operation.

Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services was consulted on the application and said there had been six calls last summer from islanders who had difficulties parking below the Guet due to Outdoor Guernsey’s kayaks.

‘There is an intention to manage commercial outdoor recreation provision through a licensing arrangement for specific coastal areas,’ the service wrote in the approval notice.

‘In this way it should be possible to place sensible limits on activities or numbers of users at coastal sites.’

An ACLMS spokesman said land management services was responsible for ensuring that States and Crown land and beaches were used in a manner that protects the environment and balances the needs and expectation of all islanders.

‘LMS was signalling that it anticipates a more detailed review of the mechanisms used to preserve this balance and give clarity to users of areas managed on behalf of the island,’ he said.

‘The licensing proposal is, at this stage, deemed to be the most open and practical approach to achieve this outcome, but as this is a matter of policy it is anticipated that consultation and further consideration will be given to this in the coming months.’

Planning applications have been submitted for Cobo and Petit Bot this year for use of the car park and grass areas by kayaking and coasteering businesses.

The surrounding areas are of biological importance and also special significance, which means they get special protection under planning laws.