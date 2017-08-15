Water quality rating won’t put us off, say Pembroke regulars

BEACHGOERS should not be put off swimming at Pembroke, despite poor water quality ratings, regulars have said.

Ongoing reviews of water quality at bays around the island found there to be unusually high levels of intestinal enterococci – bacteria usually found in animal faeces – and E. coli on occasions this summer.

It is the only Guernsey beach to post a ‘poor’ result over a four-year average, something that Guernsey Water, Environmental Health and Agriculture Countryside and Land Management have investigated over the last year, but to no avail.

Sonia Taylor regularly goes to the beach with her daughter, Molly Meadowcroft, 6.

She said she had no intention of stopping using the bay.

‘Although it might make me keep my mouth shut when swimming,’ she said.

‘I don’t know if it is anything to do with the tip and there being leachate [the liquid that develops in the tip] in the water? A lot of people walk their dogs down here as well.’

Ann Cluett, 68, has been going down to Pembroke for more than 60 years and said she had never had any problems.

‘I don’t know where they got them from [the ratings] but it does put people off, especially visitors, which is a shame because it is beautiful down here’ she said.

‘When the weather is rough it [the water] can get a bit murky, but on a day like this it is crystal clear, absolutely perfect. I have never had a problem and I have been coming here since I was three years of age. The problem is that everyone is so health conscious these days.’