Island’s ‘Starsky and Dutch’ are halfway through Mongol Rally

TWO Guernsey residents are now over halfway through their 10,000-mile trip taking part in the Mongol Rally.

Dave ‘Starsky’ Hogarth, 58, and Hendrik ‘Dutch’ Bast, 44, are travelling through 17 countries to Mongolia in their 14-year-old Daihatsu Extol panel van, without any external assistance.

Each year, the Mongol Rally sees approximately 300 cars set off from Goodwood race track, in Sussex, near Portsmouth, with the aim of travelling to Mongolia.

From the start to the finish there are no checkpoints, set routes, or help from the organisers and each team is left to their own devices to face the elements.

Currently in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, the island pair are now driving along the Pamir Highway – the second highest road in the world.

‘We crossed the Caspian Sea and it took 72 hours to negotiate the border crossings and the sailing was only 16 hours.

‘It is always interesting trying to explain a Guernsey registered car when all the border guards have never heard of Guernsey,’ Mr Hogarth said.