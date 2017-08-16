St Sampson’s site could get 150 homes

UP TO 150 new dwellings could be built on the Pointues Rocques site in St Sampson’s.

Guidance for the future residential development of the 2.5 hectare area have been released in a new draft development framework prepared by the Planning Service.

The site comprises the St Clair Vinery and all adjoining former vinery land, as well as an individual dwelling on the Robergerie.

A large part of it is currently covered with glass houses, and other structures such as brick boiler houses, small outbuildings and sheds are also scattered around, with another portion being overgrown.

Its southern border runs along the Rue des Pointues Rocques.

As it stands, the majority of the site is part of the Delancey Conservation Area, however, it has been allocated as a housing site within the Island Development Plan – as part of a push to create more affordable housing.

The development will be expected to be designed to ‘integrate with the character of the surroundings and the character of the conservation area’.

The Development & Planning Authority is now inviting comments on the Draft Development Framework document by email at planning@gov.gg or in writing to the authority over the next six weeks until 25 September 2017.