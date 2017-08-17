A Level results day

PUPILS at Guernsey’s private colleges have achieved a 100% pass rate in A Level results this year while those at the Grammar School and Sixth Form Centre have achieved one of 99.5%.

Hundreds of students collected their results this morning.

Elizabeth College’s George Hartley, who was principal for his final year, said he was 'absolutely delighted'.

Three students will be going to Oxford and all but two have already secured their university places.

Ladies' College 36-strong cohort will now go on to study courses ranging from veterinary science and medicine, to teaching, music and Korean studies following another successful set of A Level results. A total of 43.9% of all grades were A* and the College had a 100% pass rate.

The Grammar School and Sixth Form's A level results were labelled 'a significant improvement' on previous years, by director of sixth form Kieran James.

He said results such as a 99.5% pass rate were testament to the 'hard work and dedication of students and staff'.