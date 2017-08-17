Crowds pour in as the West opens up

COLOURFUL exhibits of crafts, cakes and flowers filled the tents at the West Show yesterday, as thousands of islanders turned out for the beginning of the popular two-day event.

And the star attraction of Big Pete and his Monster Truck Team certainly wowed the crowds as they took to the arena.

Entries for the summer event were up by 400 and, as well as the packed-out exhibit tent, there were also hundreds of animals being shown, from sheep to goats and a monster pig.

La Houguette School pupils Cory Semple and his friend Alfie Brehaut, both 6, were among those who entered a number of classes.

‘I entered six and I’ve had one first, two seconds and a highly commended,’ said Cory.

‘I came first with my wild blackberries. I’ve enjoyed taking part and it was good to get a first prize.’

He said he had been working on his exhibits for two days.

Alfie came first in his age group with his vegetable animal.

His mum, Jemma James, 37, said it was good for the children to take part.

‘I always remember doing the West Show when I was little,’ she said. ‘It was always an exciting lead-up and my cousins would also take part.’