Development could be first to use affordable housing rules

A SITE in St Sampson’s earmarked for up to 150 houses could be the first to use new rules which mean part of the site will have to be used for affordable housing, if plans are approved.

Comprised of the St Clair Vinery and all adjoining former vinery land, the Pointues Rocques area was set aside for housing development in the Island Development Plan.

Now, a development framework has been released for consultation, outlining how it should be developed to keep in line with the conservation area that covers it, to avoid any major traffic issues and to keep as closely to the IDP principles as possible.

It also covers a number of different densities that the land could be developed at, the aim of the IDP being to use land as efficiently as possible.

Now that the framework has been published, the public will have an opportunity to comment before the planning service look to approve it or ask for it to be amended, Peter Falla, the managing director of PF+A Architecture said.

‘One thing the planning authority won’t do is say that it now won’t be allocated as a housing site, as that is already part of the IDP. If the application is accepted, then PF+A will be able to develop a property plan, using the guidelines set by the framework to come up with the plans.

‘After that, the land owners would need to covenant and gift 15% of their land to the Guernsey Housing Association, and then find a buyer for the rest for the development to take place.’

PF+A worked with the planning authority to create the development framework, and Mr Falla was speaking on behalf of three of the six landowners on the site.