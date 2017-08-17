Only a third of last year’s graduates employed locally

ONLY a third of the island’s graduates from last year are now employed in Guernsey – representing the lowest returning student numbers in several years.

A spokesman for the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture said exit interviews had established that 68% of 2016 graduates were now in work – however only half of these are on-island.

‘A telephone survey of 189 graduates who had completed a first or foundation degree in summer 2016 took place between December 2016 and February 2017,’ they said. ‘Information on 184 individuals was successfully gathered, giving a 97.3% response rate.’

‘At the time of the survey, 68% of graduates (125) were in work, 21% were continuing in higher education (38), 6% were on a gap year (11) and 5% (10) stated they were unemployed at the time they were contacted.

‘Of those graduates in work, 62 were employed off-island and 63 on-island.’

While the spokesman said this was ‘a very small data set which will be subject to considerable fluctuation year on year’, it is the lowest percentage of returning graduates in the five years’ worth of data provided by Education.