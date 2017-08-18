facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
JobsPropertyMotoringBiSiFamily NoticesLocal Businesses Pride of GuernseyDigital Editions▶︎More from GP

Flags at half mast for Barcelona terror victims

FLAGS are to be flown at half-mast today as a mark of respect for those killed in the Barcelona terrorist attacks.

FLag flying at half mast at Frossard House

People from at least 24 different countries have been killed and injured after a van ploughed into crowds of tourists along Las Ramblas.

A total of 13 people have died and more than 100 have been injured.

Five suspects were then killed by police after a car was driven into pedestrians in Cambrils injuring six civilians and a police officer.

The Bailiff has directed that Guernsey flags on all States buildings should be flown at half-mast today.

Buildings with two flag poles should also lower the Union Flag to half-mast.

Other organisations are invited to fly flags accordingly if they so desire.

Comments for: "Flags at half mast for Barcelona terror victims"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.