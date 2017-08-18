Flags at half mast for Barcelona terror victims

FLAGS are to be flown at half-mast today as a mark of respect for those killed in the Barcelona terrorist attacks.

People from at least 24 different countries have been killed and injured after a van ploughed into crowds of tourists along Las Ramblas.

A total of 13 people have died and more than 100 have been injured.

Five suspects were then killed by police after a car was driven into pedestrians in Cambrils injuring six civilians and a police officer.

The Bailiff has directed that Guernsey flags on all States buildings should be flown at half-mast today.

Buildings with two flag poles should also lower the Union Flag to half-mast.

Other organisations are invited to fly flags accordingly if they so desire.