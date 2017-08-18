Highest A-Level pass rate since 2008 for island

CONCERNS that a new linear exam structure would distort A-level results have not been realised, the Education vice-president has said, as island schools celebrated the highest pass rate since 2008.

Approximately 350 A-level and Level 3 students received their results yesterday, with many celebrating securing university places and jobs.

Almost a third of A-level results (32.7%) were A* or A while the pass rate increased to 99.7% from 98.8% the previous year.

‘The students should be congratulated on their achievements at A- level,’ said Grammar School headteacher Liz Coffey.

‘When added to the similarly impressive results for the IB Diploma, they demonstrate the thriving learning community within the school.

College of Further Education principal Louise Misselke praised her pupils’ ‘outstanding achievements’.

‘The results of our full-time students on two-year Level 3 courses is superb at 99%, which is a massive 5% improvement from last year, with 57% of their grades being Distinction or Distinction star,’ she said.

Both Ladies’ and Elizabeth College had 100% pass rates with some pupils set for Oxbridge universities.