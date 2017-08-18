Pop star Pixie Lott to perform at Herm event

CHART-TOPPING singer, songwriter and The Voice Kids star Pixie Lott is to visit the Bailiwick next month to perform in Herm.

The popstar, who has 1.7 million followers on Twitter, will make a special appearance at the newly-launched Sunset on Herm event on Sunday 24 September.

The event, which will feature British DJ Anton Powers and a closing performance by Ms Lott, will be open to those over the age of 13 and their families.

The musical pair came together to release the popular single, Baby, back in March.

‘It’s been a fantastic summer for House Events and we wanted to do something really special as the season comes to an end,’ said Russell Meakin, of the organiser House Events.

‘Pixie Lott is such a big name with lots of younger fans so we’re opening this one out to families.'

Islanders can pre-register for tickets to Sunset on Herm at houseevents.gg from noon today.

Tickets will be on sale in the JT store in the High Street on Friday 25 August from 9am and online from 6pm. Sunset on Herm will take place on Sunday 24 September between 3 to 7.15pm. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.