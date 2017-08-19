Bomb disposal squad called after drug find

BOMB disposal officers were deployed, a 100m cordon set up, and homes within it evacuated after drug-making equipment was found in a car, the Royal Court heard yesterday.

Matthew Martel, 30, and James Vasic, 25, admitted conspiring to produce the class A substance Methylamphetamine, often called Ice.

The court was told that the process, which involved household chemicals and shop-bought products, carried the risk of explosion and was hazardous to the maker, law enforcement officers who had to deal with it, and the public.

Crown Advocate Chris Dunford said that at about 5.30pm on Sunday 6 November, police received reports of a Ford Fiesta being driven erratically in the Grandes Rocques area.

The vehicle was located at Clos des Mielles with Vasic in the driver’s seat and Martel alongside him.

While dealing with Vasic they noticed the car smelled of cannabis and began a drug search.

Due to the nature of items found in the car, including three fire extinguishers, the duty sergeant ordered bomb disposal officer deployment.

Vasic denied any knowledge of the contents of the car’s boot. Following his arrest he handed a note to the custody desk saying: ‘Everything was Matt’s.’

Both men gave predominantly no comment responses to questions in interview though Vasic did say he had not been involved in manufacturing controlled drugs and would not be connected to anything seized.

Searches were carried out at the home addresses. Laptops recovered from the home of each showed internet search history for making Methylamphetamine.

Books entitled Mastering Chemistry and Practical Skills in Chemistry were found at Martel’s flat, along with various chemicals, empty syringes and a

needle.