Clean-up operation after West Show ends on a high

VOLUNTEERS flocked to the L’Eree showground for one last time this year, to help with the tearing down and the packing up of all things West Show.

After its most successful year in a decade, committee members and all others involved were in high spirits, and had the site relatively clear by mid-afternoon.

Tents and marquees had to come down, litter picking had to be done, and crushed cars had to be towed after they took part in the popular monster truck show.

The show itself ended on a high, after two days of going from strength to strength, with a packed-out beer tent and showground in general, that was the busiest some of the committee members had ever seen.

‘We had a phenomenal night, with so many people here – the beer tent was absolutely packed,’ Linda Norman, the committee’s PR officer, said.

‘Today already seems like it is pretty much done [the pack up], everything is down already. We have at least 30-odd volunteers, maybe more.’

Wednesday saw more than 5,000 adults and juniors combined, a turnout higher than any other year in the last 10, and despite rain on Thursday morning, again more than 5,000 turned out, with 2,227 cars coming through the gate.

‘That is the most cars we’ve ever had, but the other figures are relatively similar to the last couple of years for the Thursday. It was the Wednesday that was the best ever,’ Mrs Norman said.