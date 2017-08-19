‘No wall could see bay look like this’

REMOVING sea defences at L’Ancresse East is reckless and ill-conceived, the Vale Commons Council has said.

The council has previously spoken out in opposition to Environment & Infrastructure’s plans to remove a 200m section of the anti-tank wall and allow natural dunes to form in its place.

The group has now produced some visualisations of how the beach could look if rock groynes are constructed, as is proposed by E&I.

‘Environment & Infrastructure’s recent illustrations give no real visual clue as to the impact of the groynes, so we have produced some which do,’ the council said. ‘We urge all deputies to send them back to the drawing board with a scheme which preserves and protects the wall and everything behind it.’

President Peter Blake said the committee’s plans would ‘almost certainly have unintended and very costly consequences’ on the common and the golf course.

‘This headlong rush to remove existing sea defences at L’Ancresse East will be very costly, is ill-conceived and irresponsible,’ he said. ‘At a time when yachtsmen are leaving Alaska to sail to the North Pole, surely we need to enhance our sea defences, not destroy them.’

The council’s view is that the wall needs repairing, protecting and maintaining.