Oatlands shop has till stolen during break-in

A THIEF entered Oatlands Village at around 4.30am on Thursday and attempted to break into multiple premises, smashed two windows and stole a till.

The perpetrator, who has yet to be caught, has been captured on CCTV using one of the golf clubs from the mini golf course to smash a CCTV camera and two windows on the front of the Jungle House, and also attempting to damage other windows.

Tussie Mussie Flowers was broken into, and had its till stolen.

The golf club was found inside the flower shop later in the morning, where both the door and the back window had been left open, despite being locked the evening before.

Rebecca’s Chocolates also had fingerprints and marks on the windows.

Both Jemma Batiste, manageress at Tussie Mussie, and Carolyn Hulbert, tenant for the Jungle House, said they arrived to work on Thursday morning to find the police on the scene already.

‘I turned up and the police were already here taking fingerprints,’ said Mrs Batiste.

‘I am not very happy obviously, but the till only had change in it because I took most of the money home with me – there certainly aren’t many people who would want to rob a flower shop.’