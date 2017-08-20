Local directory image for 2018 to be a Sure thing

SURE is on the hunt for a local image to adorn the front of the 2018 telephone directory, following a problem with this year’s cover.

A stock photo of a woodland scene was used on the 2017 phone book, with the company not finding out it was not taken in the Bailiwick until it was too late.

Sure’s PR and marketing manager, Jess Mauger, said that the directory remains important to islanders.

‘We’re hoping to find a local image which really showcases the beautiful scenery of the Bailiwick,’ she said.

‘Sure is very proud to be a part of our island community – we’re so lucky to live in a location with such fantastic surroundings. Everyone has their favourite part of the islands, whether it’s a beach, a view from a cliff walk or a winding country lane, so we hope islanders will be encouraged to get a shot of their best-loved local location and send it in as it could make the cover of our next directory.’

The terms and conditions state that the entries should be ‘a visually appealing, original and self-explanatory photograph of the Bailiwick of Guernsey’.

The images must be entered as a digital photograph with a height of at least 3,600px and width of at least 2,550px.

The photograph must be stored at 300dpi as an image file and must not exceed a file volume of 3MB each. No prints will be accepted.

Islanders should submit their photos before Saturday 30 September.

A shortlist of images will be chosen via social media and Sure staff and the selected photo will be chosen on Tuesday 10 October by a judging panel.

The photographer of the selected image will be credited.

A donation will be made to the Sure Community Foundation, which supports local charities that really make a difference to people living in the Bailiwick, for every entry received.

Photos should be sent via email to photo@sure.com.

Terms and conditions can be found on Sure’s website https://web.sure.com/guernsey.