Aurigny trial new website

AURIGNY is launching a new website and is unveiling it by inviting people to go online to help try it out.

The new site is not fully released yet, and currently requires clicking on a link through the old site.

People are now able to use either site to book flights and look at information.

This trial and testing period will allow the public to give their views, and help to ‘shape the site’, as part of the final development phase.

New functions and features will also be added before it is officially launched in the coming weeks.

‘As a community-focused airline, Aurigny believes it is important to engage our passengers in this major revamp of Aurigny.com, being carried out by our local marketing agency Oi,’ a spokesperson said.

‘There is a feedback button on the website homepage, so customers can easily have their say.’

To view the beta website visit Aurigny.com and click on the 'take me there' link on the homepage.