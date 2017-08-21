Castle swim returns to traditional start

MORE than 350 people braved the less-than-summery weather and choppy sea yesterday to take part in the annual Open Castle Swim.

After having to start from the slipway near Octopus in recent years due to the renovation work going on at the horseshoe pool, this year the start was back to its former place and swimmers set off in groups of 50 to swim across Havelet.

All who took part were rewarded with a commemorative medal and hot chocolate, courtesy of event sponsor Louvre Group.

There was also a trophy for the oldest participant, named in honour of the late Bill Green. This will be presented to Alex Allen, 85.

Three generations of Mr Green’s family also took part – his daughter, Maggie Talbot-Cull, and his granddaughter and great-granddaughter.

The event is expected to have raised more than £1,300, which will be shared between chosen charities, The Hub and the Guernsey Society for Cancer Relief.