E&I president: no plans to go ahead with Salerie gate

‘THERE are no plans to press ahead with a gate at the Salter Street opening,’ the president of Environment & Infrastructure has said.

In what quickly became dubbed as GateGate, plans from staff at Traffic & Highway Services to have a gate and railings installed at the top of steps leading down to the sea by Salerie Corner ran into a social media storm, when members of the public poured scorn on the idea.

The work would have aimed to increase the safety of the 2.1m-wide gap for cyclists and pedestrians, as it is open to someone riding or walking down it, and falling down the steps. However, many members of the public pointed out that no one had fallen down the steps in previous years. It would have cost £2,189.

But after the plans were discovered when a planning application was submitted, deputies from the Committee for Environment & Infrastructure quickly stepped in to block the move.

Now, Deputy Barry Brehaut has said there are no plans to take the idea forward, although planning permission was granted.