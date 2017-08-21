Toby meets Beatles hero Sir Paul McCartney

ALL students are excited when they graduate but Toby Falla had an extra reason to be – he got to shake the hand of his Beatles hero Sir Paul McCartney.

Toby, 22, has just graduated with a 2:2 degree in acting from Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts.

Sir Paul founded LIPA 20 years ago, when he bought his former school building, and now supports the institute.

That included shaking the hands of graduates this year at Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall.

‘It was amazing,’ said Toby. ‘I shook the hand of my head of year and headmaster - and then Paul McCartney.

‘As I went up to him I said it was an honour to meet him and he said thank you very much. To meet such an icon is an incredible moment. I’m a massive Beatles fan, so it was a very special moment.’

Since graduating, Toby, who is a keen guitarist and singer, has been gigging all round Liverpool and has regularly played at the famous Cavern Club, so it was especially poignant for the Guernsey musician to meet one of The Beatles.

The former St Sampson’s High School student has just finished recording an EP in Liverpool’s Parr Street Studios and has now moved to London to further his acting and music career and to hopefully be signed to a record label.

He has already been in a play at The Camden People’s Theatre and recently played his first music gig at The Fiddler’s Elbow, also in Camden. Toby will be playing the lead role as Peter Pan in The Lost Boy in December in Islington.