‘Electricity costs could rise due to new supplier’

ISLANDERS could face increasing electricity costs due to ‘exemptions’ granted to the International Energy Group by the Channel Islands’ regulator, the chief executive officer of Guernsey Electricity has said.

Alan Bates has warned the electricity tariff could rise due to having to provide back-up supply to IEG customers.

The IEG has been given a licence to supply and generate electricity by The Channel Islands Competition & Regulatory Authorities.

Cicra gave ‘interested parties’ a seven-day timeframe in which to make any objections, but turned down calls from Guernsey Electricity, Environment & Infrastructure and the States’ Trading and Supervisory Board to postpone their decision until further consultation could take place.

‘We are not against competition in [electricity] generation or for customers to have the ability to produce and consume their own electricity generated at their premises,’ said Mr Bates.

‘There are already individuals and companies doing exactly this on the island using PV [Photovoltaic] and CHP [Combined Heat and Power] systems.

‘We also understand electricity generation from renewables and energy storage is the future for our industry.

‘In our response to Cicra, we raised the misalignment between States-agreed policies and directions, and the decision to grant a licence at this time.’