GHA’s waiting list falls by 200 over last two years

THE number of households waiting for Guernsey Housing Association properties has fallen by 200 over the last two years.

There are currently 248 households waiting for either partial ownership or rented accommodation, said GHA chief executive Steve Williams. At the end of 2015 the total was 495.

Writing in the newly released Annual Residents’ Report for 2016/17, Mr Williams said there were various factors involved in the reduction. ‘Due to an increase in the amount of private rented housing available in recent years, and house prices dropping, more people can afford to rent or buy in the private market.

‘Therefore our waiting lists have been reducing over the last year, which is good news.’