Plans for 11 to 18 school model goes to Education

PROPOSALS for two 11 to 18 secondary schools will be taken to Education after a meeting between States members was attended by more than a third of deputies.

The meeting took place on Friday to investigate the concept of two 1,200-capacity all-ability schools with internal sixth forms.

Castel deputy Richard Graham, one of those leading the proposals, said the meeting had been organised because many deputies and members of the public remain unconvinced about Education’s proposals for three 11 to 16 schools.

Vale deputy Matt Fallaize, pictured, who has arranged to speak with the Education Committee, said there had been plenty of interest in a two-school model.

‘There is at least a case, which requires proper examination, for all Year 7 students entering 11 to 18 all-ability secondary schools.

‘This would necessarily result in the so-called two-school model.

‘But how to arrange school buildings is secondary to the main issues of educational policy and securing the best outcomes for the greatest number of students.’