Pointues Rocques residents worried about 150-home plan

CONCERNS over the future of a development site at Pointues Rocques have been raised by its residents, after a framework was released with a potential 150 new homes to be built.

Neighbours of the site have spoken out, worried about how the roads would cope with such a large volume of new vehicles, the prospect of having such a large construction project next door, and the over-development of the area.

‘It is all in St Sampson’s again,’ Kevin Finigan, a resident of the area for over 30 years, said.

‘The roads are already clogged, so it will only get worse – it is just a bad idea.

‘It is not that I don’t want the housing nearby, it is just this part of the island is already so busy, especially right around here.

‘I imagine most of the properties would bring at least two extra cars, and it is already nearly impossible to get into Town at rush hours.’