Reverend Linda Le Vasseur named as ambassador of 41st Swimarathon

THE Reverend Linda Le Vasseur has been announced as ambassador for the 41st Skipton Swimarathon.

Mrs Le Vasseur, despite not being able to swim herself, was chosen for her lifetime love of reading and writing and hoped to encourage others to enjoy swimming.

‘I grew up in London, where the only place to swim as a child was in a cold, dark pond,’ she said.

‘Sadly, I felt it was too late for me to learn as an adult when I moved to Guernsey 40 years ago.

‘I probably couldn’t swim even half a length of a pool.

‘The Skipton Swimarathon is such a fantastic event because not only does it raise so much money for worthwhile local charities

and projects, but it makes

swimming fun.’

The main beneficiary of 2017’s Swimarathon is the Guille-Alles Children’s Library Project, which hopes to create a library that ‘inspires creativity and makes learning fun’.