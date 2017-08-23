Start small – and then work up to 40,000 flowers

FORTY THOUSAND paper flowers were created over a period of eight months as one family prepared to exhibit 22 floats in this year’s Battle of Flowers.

They have been regular North Show float entrants for around 15 years.

This year’s show is expected to have more entries than previous years.

Mum Angela De Garis and her daughters Liz Naftel, Rachel Torode and Katherine Ogier have encouraged those interested to get involved in future shows.

Spending time as a family, community spirit and traditional values are just some of the reasons they listed for why they enjoyed taking part so much.

‘It is great deal of fun to get involved in, with all of the family working on the same things – it is something for everyone,’ Mrs De Garis said.

‘Starting small is a good idea and then if you enjoy it you can let it grow,’ Mrs Torode added.