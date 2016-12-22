Brexit pushes islands into arms of WTO

IN THE six months since the EU referendum it has become clear that the ramifications of the Leave vote are far-reaching and often branch off in unexpected directions. Who knew, for example, that one of the by-products of the UK leaving one international trade body would be that the Bailiwick of Guernsey would have to join another? The Channel Islands have never felt the need to join the World Trade Organisation. The UK did so just after the Second World War, when it was known as the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, but over the intervening decades Guernsey and Jersey decided to let the opportunity pass.

Brexit has changed all that and the islands have accepted that, just in case the UK negotiations do not establish an alternative trading structure via the EU, we had better push for WTO membership to be extended from the UK.

In doing so, the Channel Islands will join a massive organisation with 164 autonomous members ranging from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe, a budget of 197 million Swiss francs and 634 staff.

One of the strongest voices within that international gathering is the EU, which speaks as a single voice for its 28 member states, although each is also a member of the club in its own right.

The WTO belongs to its members, who will have a voice in whether to accept the islands joining under the UK’s wing.

So, in the ultimate irony, Brexit means the EU will get a say in accepting or rejecting the Channel Islands’ application for membership of a huge, bureaucratic international trade body.

Applying for membership means accepting some strict rules but this should not prove an issue as the islands already abide by EU customs area rules which conform to WTO standards.

But it does beg the question of why the islands have not felt the need to join the WTO in the past. Was it just pointless or is there an unspoken downside?

Of more immediate concern, however, is how long it will take to confirm membership and what other hoops the islands are going to have to jump through as a result of the Brexit process.