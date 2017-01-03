Information code needs to be spurred on

WITHOUT fresh impetus, Guernsey’s information code will remain little more than tokenism. Passed with some fanfare early last term as a sign of a commitment to openness and transparency, and importantly as a driver to change, its slow-burn implementation is symptomatic of the malaise that has set in. It was imperfect when it was introduced and its operation has proven painfully slow at times, one request from this newspaper took more than a year to respond to, making the information largely irrelevant in terms of accountability, while others remain unanswered after several months.

If anyone wanted to assess how well the code was working, to see what information had been released as a result of its use, they would struggle because ironically there is no central place to find out what questions have been asked and answered, what information withheld and why. This States, so keen to laud its website as the hub of information, has not managed to put it online.

Another seemingly simple requirement of the code, that committees publish what reports they have commissioned so the public knows what work is going on, ran into early problems while they stewed over the definition of what exactly a commissioned report was. While a list finally appeared a few years later, it has not been updated.

All this makes the implementation of an independent appeals process even more crucial, something that is the hallmark of any successful freedom of information regime. With it there could be a body which not only scrutinises the reasons given for withholding information, but also through its decisions and reporting help drive improvements in how the code is operated.

When the code was passed in 2013, the expectation was that 12 months later there would be a report on the desirability and feasibly of an independent appeals process. Time has dragged so much we now have a new States.

There have been good examples of information and reports being proactively released, but this is still not, as it should be, the norm.

This States needs to debate the code soon.

Some simple changes could make it a tool that the public can finally have confidence in.