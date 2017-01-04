Mont Cuet reaches its tipping point

THERE have been many predictions about the likely lifespan of the Mont Cuet tip. Most have proven to be wildly inaccurate. Often the figure was a guesstimate designed to suit the argument of whichever political body was in charge at the time. Usually, it was a failed attempt to apply some urgency to the debate about what to do when the tip is full.

This time feels different, not least because everyone can see that the giant hole that was once a granite quarry is rapidly becoming a small hill.

The latest estimate is that the island has less than two years to go before the Mont becomes a mountain and the gates are closed.

If, at that point, the export plan is not fully operational, the island is in trouble. For there is no plan B. Even if the States changed its mind, a full-scale incinerator could not be commissioned, built and running in time. And the hole-in-the-ground approach is no longer viable.

Indeed, given how long it has taken to get this far, there has to be some doubt about whether even plan A will be fully functional in time.

Decades of dithering have brought the island to a cliff edge.

Next month’s debate will therefore be an intriguing one as deputies struggle to find any room for manoeuvre.

There will be some discussion about whether Jersey would make a better export site than Sweden, but the central plan of bagging the waste and shipping it out to a burner is going to happen.

The focus should therefore move to cost. Already the bill per household has crept up to £7 a week from initial estimates of £4. And that is despite key elements of the strategy such as food waste being dropped as too expensive.

The fear is that costs will rise in line with Mont Cuet’s profile. Trading Assets is already hiking its prices to ‘ease the blow’ ahead of a major cost increase and to pay for implementing the export and recycling strategy.

That may soften the moment when the island starts to feel the pain of paying for a much more expensive method of waste disposal than tipping it into a hole – but it will not numb it entirely.