Health to be called to account

Health & Social Care needs to deliver if the States is ever to get its spending under control. There has been a shift in expectations in recent years with the purse strings being loosened for its budget and more confidence that the team in place will be able to make the multi-million savings in the future that have been identified. It is fast becoming time to come good on those expectations.

That the committee will end the year with something like a £1m. overspend needs some context.

For 2016, recognising consistent overspends and the results of a benchmarking exercise, the committee’s predecessor was given the boost of £8.2m. of ‘temporary funding’ to lift its budget to £119.65m.

The department itself believed it could deliver a £118.5m. budget for 2016, but, as that included £1.9m. efficiency savings it had not identified, Treasury thought it would be prudent to give it more money so that if the savings materialised there would be an underspend. The opposite has happened.

The arguments about spending on health are well known, medical inflation outstrips regular inflation, some costs are unpredictable, such as off-island placements, and the need to use agency staff puts more pressure on the budget.

The benchmarking review identified annual savings of £24m. in health and care costs that could be delivered over seven to ten years, and a 6% saving in the health budget alone within three to five years.

For 2017, H&SC has been given a £120.1m. budget and no target for efficiency savings because, P&R said, of ‘significant political and civil service changes in 2016’.

That release of pressure will not, and cannot, continue and this year is key.

P&R says it will recommend reduced cash limits in the future.

So far nearly £500,000 has been spent from a separate Transformation and Transition Fund to develop a new health care model.

Detailed plans will be announced before the end of 2017.

H&SC has been protected from the across the board savings other committees need to find, but that does not mean it is immune from the need.