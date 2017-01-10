Moving towards a solution

A CAUTIOUS optimism may be beginning to build around a potential new home for Fontaine Vinery’s ‘Freds in the Sheds’ yet, understandably, no one is getting too carried away. The quest to help relocate the 11 small businesses now on notice to leave the St Sampson’s land has proved an interminable dilemma – not just for the light-industrial firms involved but the States too, which had envisaged it as a temporary solution as far back as 2007. Earmarked for social housing for 20 years, the site’s embattled tenants have long faced uncertainty of where they and their compounds could end up shifting to next.

This, coupled with complaints from neighbours over out-of-hours disruption, has made it a commercial conundrum for more than a decade.

There have been false dawns already, not least in 2010 with previous attempts to zone land to support small-scale industry attracting only limited success.

But now, whisper it, it seems there could soon be light at the end of the tunnel and an end to the one-month rolling contracts that no enterprise, however small, wants to cope with long-term.

With 11 States-owned sites identified as being suitable for light industrial use and four privately-owned ones, options are emerging.

While it could finally herald the end of a significant thorn in the States’ side, it is important those businesses involved, and any nearby neighbours, get a good deal as well.

If the site goes down the private route, then tying down security of tenure and cost will be a challenge in the absence of any agreement or covenant.

Some might feel more assurance if it were a States-run facility, although that no longer necessarily represents any kind of guarantee.

As the deputy championing support for the businesses point out, the government has policies, plans and provides support for almost all the island’s business sectors (such as finance and fishing). By contrast, a strategic approach to this problem has been virtually non-existent for years.

Any economy should support diversity and help traders achieve arrangements that enable them to invest and grow.

The move, when it finally comes, should be a win-win solution for all.