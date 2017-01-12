All of States promises to end selection

IN ONE of the most bizarre political twists the States yesterday turned on its head. When all the votes were counted, a committee steadfast in its commitment to bring in all-ability schools was kept in power by 18 staunch exponents of selection. In a debate that was supposedly about integrity, commitment and ability – and nothing to do with the merits of selection – only four out of 38 deputies changed sides from the 21-19 vote on the 11-plus. Five abstained and the rest voted along party lines.

If the Assembly looked divided in December, yesterday was not the day it united.

It might take a while for the wounds to heal, but ultimately that has to be the aim.

Education must, as they have demanded all along, be allowed to get on with the job.

Painful, emotional and damaging though yesterday’s debate was for both sides, at least it has left no room for doubt, delay or interpretation. Education are, in some ways, more committed now to the speedy and full implementation of all-ability schools than any deputy in the States.

In a strange way, the eventual destination of all-ability schools has never been more certain – although the journey there may be distinctly bumpy.

With the full support of politicians, civil servants and teachers, Education have no option other than to deliver a workable all-ability system.

Anything else would not only let down themselves – and the 22 deputies who yesterday put their faith in them – but thousands of parents and pupils who will undergo difficult years of transformation.

For all the talk of a broad remit, Education’s clear priority over the next six months is a new system for secondary education. Culture and sport can take a back seat.

Clarity must be brought to the number of schools, how the schools link up and what happens to the colleges.

And all that change within as short a timescale as possible so that the island can get past the ongoing damaging uncertainty.

If promises are upheld, islanders may even forget by the next general election – should they choose to stand – that Deputy Le Pelley and his colleagues were ever anything other than enthusiastic advocates of change.