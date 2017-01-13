Not a good time to pop the corks

IT IS hard to judge what the mood will be like at Wednesday’s Chief Pleas meeting in Sark. The obvious concern should be for the economy and the loss of jobs that has come with the sudden closure of Sark Vineyards. For any of the other islands in the Bailiwick the demise of a substantial business that attracted millions of pounds of outside investment would be seen as a bitter blow to the economy.

However, the recent history of the island and the unhappy relationship with any investment linked to Brecqhou means that concern about the economy may, for some conseillers, be balanced with relief.

The vineyards were never universally popular. Critics saw it as a betrayal of the island’s agrarian and grazing history and a threat to water supplies.

Protest marches were organised and vandals attacked the vines. It was an inauspicious start.

That resentment has never fully gone away and Sark Vineyards saw the recent approval of new laws and taxes on the exportation of alcohol as another direct attack.

As a result, the 28,000 bottles of lightly sparkling wine will presumably become a collectors’ item and the vineyards another sad footnote in Sark’s divided modern history. The land may be left untended, generating zero employment for the island.

Can anyone be happy with that?

Newly-elected conseiller Reg Guille, who will next week attend his first Chief Pleas since stepping down as its President, has spoken of his hope that the island is about to enter a period of relative stability after two decades of unrest.

He decried changes to Sark’s way of life brought about by ‘vested interests’. The vineyards were no doubt a prime example of outsiders trying to change the island ‘for their own ends’.

But now that the vineyards are gone, and with them a potential tourist attraction, what hope does the island have of attracting other much-needed investment and new jobs?

This is not a blow as shattering as the closure of many of the island’s hotels in the last few years but it is a significant loss nonetheless.

As the conseillers look around at the empty electoral seats in Chief Pleas, for which no one was willing to stand, can they be confident change is the greatest risk?