‘Ditch and switch’ still long way off

FINALLY it seems we may have actually turned a corner with Guernsey’s once embattled bus service. News this week that record passenger figures saw a total 1,653,728 people travelling on scheduled services last year – an increase of 146,927 compared with 2015 – all feels like progress. The figure, representing 9.75% growth on the previous year and the highest number of passengers since data was first collected this way in 1996, is 50,000 more than the previous annual record of 1,607,017 back in 2010.

It all points to a service getting back on track after darker days, notably 2013 when falling figures settled at 1,354,993, down from 1,563,966 in 2011.

Unsurprisingly the statistics have been greeted with delight by Environment & Infrastructure who cite several reasons behind the rise, including free student transport across all scheduled services and a new journey planning tool.

While no data on downloads is provided, anecdotally the live Bus App technology, showing the whereabouts of active buses, appears to have been widely well received too.

That the news has been given a cautious welcome by the island’s user group is understandable, as is their call for the 10% rise in usage to bounce back further, to at least twice that.

Certainly the ‘success story’ has much further to go if it is not only to meet users’ needs but convince considerably more of us to ditch our cars and switch to bus travel.

We should also be wary of drawing crude annual comparisons. The figures may be record ones, but follow a record subsidy. This current bus contract – signed last year to run until 2020 – gives £4.3m. to operator CT Plus, equating to £2.23 per passenger.

A priority for now, as well as bringing in phase one of its fleet replacement this year, will be ensuring the momentum is maintained, while working to build those passenger numbers.

For a community with no other form of on-island public transport it is important a strong service with real choice exists – not least for islanders relying on the lifeline, such as the elderly and those commuters without cars.

The positive trend may be the right direction of travel, but it feels a long way off those earlier transport strategy visions of a car-free Town centre.