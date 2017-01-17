The heat is on to sort out waste quickly

AS A pall of smoke spread over the north of the island yesterday morning it became clear that things were hotting up in waste management. For the third time in a month Mont Cuet tip was on fire, creating hazardous conditions for firefighters and staff. The ecosystem of the tip has been upset, it seems, because up to 1,500 tonnes of green waste has built up since the shredder broke down just before Christmas.

New machinery is arriving in the next few weeks to replace the defunct shredder – which did well to last nine years – but it was only thanks to luck and a cancelled order that a replacement has been found this quickly.

Green waste is just one part of the island’s waste management programme but the sudden focus brought about by the recent fires does illustrate how important it is that the bigger picture of the black bag export scheme is speedily approved, financed and up and running.

Guernsey cannot afford to waste any more time when building the infrastructure, signing contracts and buying specialised equipment needed to collect, sort, bag, transport and export tens of thousands of tonnes of waste.

Such equipment is not always easy to find, nor is the chain of handling from home to incinerator simple to organise. With food waste being sent separately islanders will need to divide their rubbish into at least five distinct piles.

The unacceptable years of delay before bringing the scheme back to the States means that deputies have little real choice how they vote.

While the overall plan for waste export to Sweden is too important and costly to be rubber-stamped, the two proposing departments will make it clear to the Assembly that rejection is not an option.

Once approved, the States will have to shed its slothful image and start making up for lost time. The quicker equipment can be ordered and buildings constructed the less chance of pushing the 2018 deadline.

Only then can the mountain of rubbish at Mont Cuet finally be doused down and turned into a less cramped and volatile site for green waste processing.