What faith can island have in costs?

HOW palatable the costs of the new waste strategy seem depends on how thinly you slice the salami. At the wafer thin end of the scale the average household is expected to spend just £6 of their £1,000 weekly household expenditure funding the collection and disposal of recyclables and black bag waste. Moving that along it sounds quite a bit scarier at £364 a year, or more than £7,000 over the two-decade life of the scheme.

Where it gets really hard to swallow is when 20-year capital and operating costs to the island as a whole are added together to reach an eye-watering £298.5m.

The States departments responsible insist that this has been known about for some time. It’s old news that a modern waste system will be much more expensive than dumping rubbish in a hole.

Perhaps so. What is less understandable is how wildly inaccurate initial estimates of costs would prove. When deputies were warned before the States meeting in 2012 that costs were ‘purely indicative’ and should not be considered final or firm the Billet should really have said ‘these costs are figments of our imagination and deputies should place no faith in them whatsoever; in fact they are dangerously misleading’.

How is it possible to get it so wrong? How, in just four years, can the total costs have increased by £118m.?

That’s a £500,000 increase for every week since it was announced.

The committees will dump all the blame for that on Public Services, a now defunct department whose ministers (and chief officer) are long gone. It was their plan that has been torn to shreds and their figures which were so inaccurate.

But after getting it so badly wrong in 2012 the States cannot blame islanders for questioning whether the new figures can be trusted. Is this really the best deal the island can get? And what faith can islanders have in a 20-year forecast when four years was enough to throw the last one miles off the mark?

One thing is certain: if these costs also go wrong there will again be no one around to shoulder the blame and islanders will have to pick up the tab.