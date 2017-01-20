Rays of light break through

TODAY’S inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States marks the end of another momentous week in politics. Following Theresa May’s landmark speech on Brexit, the world’s eyes, including those in Guernsey, today shift west to Washington DC. It is an uncomfortable position. Island businesses and individuals know that what happens with Brexit and the new US administration will have a profound long-term effect on the island. Yet there is little to do beyond watch and hope.

And while there are reassuring words about the island’s communication with the UK government over Brexit being ‘a model of best practice’ there is a big difference between having a seat at the table and leading the talks.

So perhaps it is best to take a leaf out of our columnist Horace Camp’s book and worry less about world events we cannot change and consider matters closer to home in our own sphere of influence.

The release yesterday of the Guernsey Economic Review, for example, contains several rays of light in an otherwise gloomy world.

Its first conclusion is that ‘current conditions are more positive than they have been for some time’. After years of falling population as people left the island in search of better prospects immigration is back up, keeping at bay, at least for now, the looming problem of an ageing population.

Jobs are growing in key areas, notably ICT and parts of the finance sector. Average earnings are increasing, even in business sectors that are struggling such as retail and construction.

And – to peek a little over the horizon – the improved UK economic forecasts after the Brexit referendum are expected to be good news for Guernsey.

There are some mixed messages. The economy is not growing rapidly, but it is growing. Inflation is low but expected to rise as the plummeting value of the pound (those external forces again) works its way through food and oil prices.

Property prices are close to stabilising but sales are up. And unemployment is high, but that is by Guernsey’s ridiculously low standards.

But as a snapshot of life within the island’s borders it could be much worse.

If only we could control what is coming from outside those borders.