Alderney service in need of help

AS AN exercise in taking the temperature of the people of Alderney, the University of Aberdeen independent report fulfils its remit. Trust for the health service, and Guernsey’s health department in particular, is shown to be chronically poor and in need of immediate care. The Rory Lyons episode has exposed a gulf in confidence and expectation which is much wider than the few miles between Guernsey and its northern cousin. But that lack of trust is not just about the handling of one doctor. The report paints a worrying picture of overworked doctors and antiquated systems which was on its knees long before the police arrived on Dr Lyons’ doorstep.

Where the report is less confident is in the course of treatment needed. The stories and perceptions of disgruntled patients and staff will only get you so far before there is a need to move on to innovative solutions supported by hard evidence of what works in other jurisdictions.

In that light the author recognises that this report is part of a process, not its conclusion. It takes the work of the Good Governance Institute, which laid bare how badly Dr Lyons had been treated, to the next stage.

Terms of reference set by the two governments made it clear that the people of Alderney had to be at its heart and the views of the community ‘must be a key influencer of the outcome of the review’.

423 questionnaires and more than 100 interviews later the ‘parlous state’ of the island’s health service has been identified.

What is needed now is to develop a system that puts to one side the personalities, grievances and history to look to the future.

Health & Social Care can use the Aberdeen report to inform that process. Evident disappointment at the review’s reliance on hearsay and anecdotes must not be allowed to distract from that long-term goal.

And while many in Alderney rightly want help for Dr Lyons to put his professional and personal life back together that too cannot be an insurmountable obstacle to the principal aim of building a safe, efficient and caring health service fit for decades to come.