Sorry seems to be the hardest word

POLITICIANS the world over have become skilled at the non-apology apology. They say sorry ‘for any offence caused’, which leaves doubt as to whether any offence has been taken, or ‘to anyone who has taken offence’, which implies that only a sensitive few souls have taken umbrage while reasonable people are quite happy. Or they just apologise for the ‘unfortunate consequences’, which leaves room for the right actions leading to unfortunate, and unforeseeable, events.

Taking full responsibility is often hard not just because of stubborn pride but because of legal advice. Lawyers will tell clients to stop short of a full and wholesome public apology to leave wriggle room in the event of a court appearance.

Often, however, the tone of the apology really matters. Many people in Alderney feel that Dr Rory Lyons has never got the apology he deserves.

The report by Professor Philip Wilson takes that message so much to heart that a ‘full apology’ is first in his list of 16 recommendations.

Health & Social Care will argue that the department has said sorry – its former minister did apologise ‘to all those people that have been adversely affected’ – but Prof. Wilson wants more.

He wants it to be a convincing admittance that wrong decisions were made and for that to come not only from the Guernsey States but from the two HSSD managers judged by the Good Governance Institute to be most at fault.

That will prove difficult, not least because so many of those involved have moved on.

The minister whose ‘apology’ was found to be underwhelming has his hands full at Condor while HSSD’s chief officer and interim medical director have moved on. HSC has no means to compel them to make retrospective amends.

Nevertheless, its new president did take the opportunity this week to ‘reiterate’ her predecessor’s apologies.

Whether that is enough to satisfy Prof. Wilson, or, more importantly, the people of Alderney and Dr Lyons, is doubtful.

Perhaps a more achievable way of showing the department’s remorse is to make good on another of the review’s recommendations: to engage in a mediation process with a view to getting Dr Lyons back practising again.

Once that is achieved, Alderney health care might finally be able to move on.